WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. JMP Securities started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.96. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

