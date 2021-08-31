Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,647. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $414.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,659,592.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
