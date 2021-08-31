Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,647. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $414.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,659,592.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

