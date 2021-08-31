Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele Sells 756 Shares

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph J. Marcaurele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $910.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

