WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 120 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

