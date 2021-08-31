WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 5,087 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,701,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,718,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,502,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,585,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,627,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02.

