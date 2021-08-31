WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AECOM by 100.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AECOM by 30.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $1,404,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. AECOM has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

