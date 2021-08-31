WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $164.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.17.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.