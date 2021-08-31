WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 100.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 102.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WD-40 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $235.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

