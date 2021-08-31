Wedbush Begins Coverage on UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UMH. Aegis lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.08.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

NYSE UMH opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $3,006. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.