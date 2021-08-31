Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX: AD) recently:

8/25/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/19/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/13/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/13/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €30.80 ($36.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/12/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/12/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/11/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €30.50 ($35.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/11/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €25.40 ($29.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €25.40 ($29.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €28.88 ($33.98) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/6/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €30.50 ($35.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. has a 12 month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

