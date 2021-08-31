Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after buying an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. 267,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,242,150. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $200.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

