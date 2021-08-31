Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.