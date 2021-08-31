Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WBRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

