Wilder World (WILD) Trading 110.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004200 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 110.3% higher against the dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $139.49 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,072,884 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.