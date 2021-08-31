WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.43

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.43 and last traded at $55.38, with a volume of 1105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,490.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.