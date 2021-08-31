WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DGRW opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.96.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.