WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $2,649,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $244,000.

