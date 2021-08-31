Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in August

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,711,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the July 29th total of 4,580,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.6 days.
MRWSF stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
