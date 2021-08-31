Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in August

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,711,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the July 29th total of 4,580,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.6 days.

MRWSF stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

