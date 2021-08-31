Workday Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 34,021 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,912% compared to the average daily volume of 1,691 put options.

WDAY opened at $271.37 on Tuesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.13.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Workday by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 56,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

