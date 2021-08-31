X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 527,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.55. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $426,653. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,302 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,509,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

