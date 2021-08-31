XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 29th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of XFLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.