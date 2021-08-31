XIO One Day Volume Reaches $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000067 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

