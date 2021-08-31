YOU COIN (YOU) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $780,476.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.67 or 0.00858657 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00103099 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

