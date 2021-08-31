Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post $90.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.23 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $113.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $355.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

CHRS opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.