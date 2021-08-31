Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post $20.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $21.94 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $8.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $71.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.72 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

CURI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. 286,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $657.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

