Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report sales of $430.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.10 million and the lowest is $421.20 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $408.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $104.55. 12,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,218. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

