Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report sales of $430.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.10 million and the lowest is $421.20 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $408.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $104.55. 12,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,218. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.