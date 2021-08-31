Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Heska reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

HSKA stock traded down $4.05 on Thursday, reaching $255.00. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,082. Heska has a 1 year low of $93.26 and a 1 year high of $275.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.42 and its 200 day moving average is $209.96. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,363.42 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $3,094,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Heska by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

