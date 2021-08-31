Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.18. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

HUBG stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

