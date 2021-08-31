Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $358.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

