Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.39. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $71.30. 742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,978. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 142.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $72.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,240,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

