Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.41 Million

Brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce $166.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.50 million to $172.70 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $145.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $694.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.43 million to $705.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $688.60 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $715.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,003,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,960 shares of company stock worth $14,858,683 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000,000 after buying an additional 373,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,716,000 after buying an additional 326,155 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after buying an additional 453,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,051,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after buying an additional 370,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

