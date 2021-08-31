Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post $26.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the highest is $26.72 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $105.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $106.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $127.03 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,402. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948. 44.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Venus Concept by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

