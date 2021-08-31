Zacks: Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report $114.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.51 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $17.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 546%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $391.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.34 million to $443.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $747.10 million, with estimates ranging from $664.56 million to $872.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BHVN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 429,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,241. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.
