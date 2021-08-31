Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on PK shares. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,317. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

