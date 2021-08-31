Zacks: Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVTY. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 100,186.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 12.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. 1,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.