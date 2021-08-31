Zacks: Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.07. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

