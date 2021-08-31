Zacks: Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.29). AeroVironment posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

AeroVironment stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 0.34.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $830,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,805.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,900 shares of company stock worth $8,738,836. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

