Zacks: Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post $1.56 EPS

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.69. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 89,055 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.