Zacks: Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post $1.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.69. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 89,055 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.