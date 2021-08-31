Zacks: Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.54 Million

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to announce sales of $50.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.61 million and the lowest is $50.47 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $42.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $198.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.80 million to $198.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $219.32 million, with estimates ranging from $218.38 million to $220.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after buying an additional 814,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 500,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.