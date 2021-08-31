Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post $148.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $106.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $502.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $617.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $763.76 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 563,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,570,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.