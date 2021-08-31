Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,217. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $652.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

