Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) to Sell

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flight Centre Limited is engaged in travel agency business, offering domestic and international flights, holiday packages, cruises, ski holidays, last minute hotel deals and travel insurance. The Company provides a complete travel service for leisure and business travelers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Flight Centre Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. “

FGETF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

FGETF remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Tuesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

