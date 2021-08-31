Zacks Investment Research Lowers Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.