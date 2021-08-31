Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to “Hold”

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

CDNA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. CareDx has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.11 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,997 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,902. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after buying an additional 300,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after buying an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

