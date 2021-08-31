Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 2,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 369,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZVIA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

