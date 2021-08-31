Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of ZM opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $398.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.87.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

