Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $460.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $495.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.58.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

