Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.58.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

