Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.