Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $302,000 in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CureVac by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVAC opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. CureVac has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $151.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

