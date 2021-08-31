Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 897 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after acquiring an additional 254,866 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after buying an additional 268,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

